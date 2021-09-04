Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) rose 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 70,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,550,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a market cap of $695.08 million, a PE ratio of -33.11 and a beta of 2.41.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,446.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $249,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,220 shares of company stock valued at $306,072. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 188.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 50,194 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Uranium Energy by 646.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 456,538 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 33.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.