Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 408,535 shares.The stock last traded at $4.72 and had previously closed at $4.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $475.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,166,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 62,010 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 157,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 69.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 87,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 35,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

