INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Sees Large Volume Increase

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 17,793 shares.The stock last traded at $70.10 and had previously closed at $70.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INDT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $535.21 million, a PE ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.90.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.84 million for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 34.51%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Alternative Capital LP grew its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 648,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after acquiring an additional 88,013 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,225,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,979,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after acquiring an additional 46,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,118,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDT)

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

