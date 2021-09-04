Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Gap Down to $7.08

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.08, but opened at $6.92. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 860 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. 13.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

