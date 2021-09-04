SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Gap Down to $80.83

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $80.83, but opened at $77.47. SPX FLOW shares last traded at $78.22, with a volume of 3,733 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.81 and its 200-day moving average is $68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SPX FLOW during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SPX FLOW during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SPX FLOW during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 144.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

