Zacks Investment Research Lowers Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WES. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.80.

NYSE:WES opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 3.94.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.98 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 50.20%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

