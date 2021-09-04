Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The company’s product portfolio includes Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights and Zuora Collect. Its platform offers Zuora Central. Zuora, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.02. Zuora has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $18.65.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 42.30% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $78,829.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 114,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $1,929,015.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,478.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,108 over the last three months. 12.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Zuora by 6.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 90.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 625,352 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 24.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,671,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,733,000 after purchasing an additional 323,506 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 217.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 83,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 72.8% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 291,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 122,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

