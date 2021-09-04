Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Short Interest Up 14.1% in August

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the July 29th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.33.

Shares of AJG opened at $145.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.97. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,944 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,328 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,005,000 after purchasing an additional 791,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,277,000 after purchasing an additional 759,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

