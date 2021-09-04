Short Interest in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Increases By 14.3%

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 29th total of 1,890,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 895,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTNT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.10.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $320.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $321.90. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.34 and its 200 day moving average is $227.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,080 shares of company stock worth $15,046,015. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

