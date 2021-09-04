Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

KZR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $406.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KZR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,698 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 3,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 791,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 771,213 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $4,472,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,278,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 251,400 shares during the period. 57.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

