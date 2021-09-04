Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on NDSN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $241.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordson has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $245.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.34.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,731,900 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Nordson by 37.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

