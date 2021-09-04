Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Short Interest Up 14.4% in August

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the July 29th total of 4,510,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $157.26 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $66.46 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.61 and a 200 day moving average of $149.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 24.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,508 shares of company stock worth $50,296,838. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

