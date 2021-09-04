Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latch Inc. is a maker of the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service platform LatchOS. Latch Inc., formerly known as TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Latch alerts:

LTCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Latch in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.43 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.86.

NASDAQ LTCH opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00. Latch has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $19.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Latch during the second quarter worth $2,454,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at about $35,233,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth about $758,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Latch during the second quarter worth approximately $29,350,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Latch (LTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.