MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Separately, Stephens boosted their target price on MainStreet Bancshares from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MNSB opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.53.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.01 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 17.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Abdulhamid Hersiburane sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $31,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 150.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in MainStreet Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 3,561.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

