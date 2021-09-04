NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NXRT. Truist increased their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $67.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.30. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $67.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,655.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 366.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 196,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 90,566.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

