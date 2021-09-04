China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) & AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Head to Head Comparison

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) and China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.4% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of China Green Agriculture shares are held by institutional investors. 38.4% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of China Green Agriculture shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and China Green Agriculture, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50 China Green Agriculture 0 0 0 0 N/A

AgroFresh Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.59%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than China Green Agriculture.

Volatility and Risk

AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Green Agriculture has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and China Green Agriculture’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions $157.64 million 0.73 -$53.71 million ($0.67) -3.31 China Green Agriculture $249.24 million 0.34 -$136.75 million N/A N/A

AgroFresh Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China Green Agriculture.

Profitability

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and China Green Agriculture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions -20.41% -6.92% -2.40% China Green Agriculture -57.09% -59.48% -43.68%

Summary

AgroFresh Solutions beats China Green Agriculture on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers. The Tecnidex segment offers fungicides, disinfectants and coatings primarily focused on the citrus market. The company was founded on October 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales Variable Interest Entities (VIEs). The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, specifically humic acid-based compound fertilizer. The Gufeng segment comprises of compound fertilizer, blended fertilizer, organic compound fertilizer, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizer. The Yuxing segment develops and produces agricultural products, such as top-grade fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings. The Sales VIEs segment comprises of Shaanxi Lishijie Agrochemical Co., Ltd., Songyuan Jinyangguang Sannong Service Co., Ltd., Weinan City Linwei District Wangtian Agricultural Materials Co., Ltd., Aksu Xindeguo Agricultural Materials Co., Ltd., Xinjiang Xinyulei Eco-agriculture Science and Technology Co., Ltd., Sunwu County Xiangrong Agricultural Materials Co., Ltd., and Anhui Fengnong Seed Co., Ltd. The company was founded by Tao Li on February 6, 1987 and is headquartered in

