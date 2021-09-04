Head-To-Head Survey: Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) & Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) and Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and Western Alliance Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Bancorp 29.47% 12.16% 1.29% Western Alliance Bancorporation 47.52% 21.08% 1.87%

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and Western Alliance Bancorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Bancorp $136.39 million 2.82 $35.44 million $2.32 10.74 Western Alliance Bancorporation $1.33 billion 7.63 $506.60 million $5.04 19.35

Western Alliance Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Bancorp. Sierra Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Alliance Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Western Alliance Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Sierra Bancorp pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western Alliance Bancorporation pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sierra Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Western Alliance Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sierra Bancorp and Western Alliance Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Western Alliance Bancorporation 0 0 8 0 3.00

Sierra Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.72%. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus target price of $93.64, indicating a potential downside of 3.97%. Given Western Alliance Bancorporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Western Alliance Bancorporation is more favorable than Sierra Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.9% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Western Alliance Bancorporation beats Sierra Bancorp on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. Its portfolio comprises of real estate, agricultural, commercial and industrial, and consumer. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Porterville, CA.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry. The Consumer Related segment provides commercial banking services to enterprises in consumer-related sectors and consumer banking services. The Corporate and Other segment represents the Company’s investment portfolio, Corporate borrowings and other related items, income and expense items. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

