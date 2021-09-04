Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Receives $11.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from €10.50 ($12.35) to €11.00 ($12.94) in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Metso Outotec Oyj stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

