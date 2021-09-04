The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.87 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will post $15.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.01 million and the lowest is $15.60 million. The Bank of Princeton reported sales of $14.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full year sales of $63.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.90 million to $64.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $60.93 million, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $61.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Bank of Princeton.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

BPRN stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. The Bank of Princeton has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $31.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Princeton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 163.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in The Bank of Princeton in the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 44.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 17.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

See Also: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of Princeton (BPRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.