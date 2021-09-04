Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) versus Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Head-To-Head Review

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Waterdrop alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Waterdrop and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterdrop 0 0 4 0 3.00 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 1 6 7 0 2.43

Waterdrop currently has a consensus price target of $11.43, indicating a potential upside of 223.89%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus price target of $149.55, indicating a potential upside of 2.79%. Given Waterdrop’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Waterdrop and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterdrop $464.05 million 29.98 -$101.74 million N/A N/A Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $7.00 billion 4.29 $818.80 million $4.72 30.82

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Waterdrop.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Waterdrop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Waterdrop and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterdrop N/A N/A N/A Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 11.70% 15.11% 4.26%

Summary

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. beats Waterdrop on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc. provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. The Risk Management segment provides contract claim settlement and administration services for enterprises and public entities that choose to self-insure some or all of their property/casualty coverages and for underwriting enterprises that choose to outsource some or all of their property/casualty claims departments. The Corporate segment manages clean energy and other investments. The company was founded by Arthur J. Gallagher on October 1, 1927 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.