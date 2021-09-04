Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $75.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI stock opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.49.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.74 million. II-VI had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that II-VI will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other II-VI news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 5,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $360,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 45,059 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,303.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $93,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,429. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 242.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 775.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 32.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.