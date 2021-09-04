Morgan Stanley Increases Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $80.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

Shares of PLAN opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.23 and a 200 day moving average of $57.73. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,767,601.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,173.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $5,149,340.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,337,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,681,228.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,175 shares of company stock valued at $15,007,947 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Anaplan by 366.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 19,997 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Anaplan by 197.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 45,642 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Anaplan by 541.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 32,489 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter valued at about $10,591,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth about $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

