ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target Cut to $36.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 63.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CHPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.97) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 9,562 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $308,087.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 276,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,908,088.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 22,311 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $718,860.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,685,001.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock worth $263,221,303. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,380,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 804.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,708,000 after buying an additional 7,852,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth approximately $171,053,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.