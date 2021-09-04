nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) PT Raised to $97.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.97% from the stock’s current price.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, G.Research upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.69.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino stock opened at $74.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. nCino has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -135.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day moving average of $64.68.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 11,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $763,212.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,336.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $906,983.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,355,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,608 shares of company stock worth $6,574,485. 35.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in nCino by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in nCino during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in nCino by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in nCino by 3,418.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.