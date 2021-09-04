Asana (NYSE:ASAN) PT Raised to $85.00 at KeyCorp

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price objective raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ASAN. JMP Securities increased their price target on Asana from $50.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. FBN Securities started coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Asana from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $93.85 on Thursday. Asana has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $94.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.44.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $1,340,890.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $801,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,815.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and have sold 166,632 shares valued at $10,532,218. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Asana in the first quarter valued at $5,002,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Asana in the second quarter valued at $1,077,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Asana in the first quarter valued at $1,476,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Asana by 133.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Asana by 51.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,176,000 after buying an additional 1,719,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

