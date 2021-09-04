Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PRPL. Raymond James dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Purple Innovation from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.45.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average is $29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at $558,946. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396 in the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth $59,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 43.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

