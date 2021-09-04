Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) a $450.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $401.14.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $298.29 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $273.20 and a one year high of $588.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.49. The firm has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.86, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total transaction of $1,971,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,024 shares of company stock worth $118,480,343 over the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,276 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,072 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,561,000 after acquiring an additional 807,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

