Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its price objective boosted by Truist Securities from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PYCR has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.42.

PYCR opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

