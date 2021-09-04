Zacks Investment Research Lowers RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations segment and the Research & Development segment. The Commercial Operations segment is based in Raleigh, NC, and covers all areas relating to the commercial sales and operating expenses directly related to that activity and is being performed by the Company’s subsidiary in the United States. The Research & Development segment includes all activities related to the research and development of therapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Monday, August 30th. WBB Securities lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.17.

RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 297.81% and a negative net margin of 112.40%. On average, research analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDHL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

