Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS:JPRRF opened at $3,900.00 on Friday. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a twelve month low of $3,900.00 and a twelve month high of $3,900.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,900.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,554.06.

Get Japan Prime Realty Investment alerts:

About Japan Prime Realty Investment

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001 under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002 with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.