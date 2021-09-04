Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
OTCMKTS:JPRRF opened at $3,900.00 on Friday. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a twelve month low of $3,900.00 and a twelve month high of $3,900.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,900.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,554.06.
About Japan Prime Realty Investment
