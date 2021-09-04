Short Interest in Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Decreases By 13.0%

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the July 29th total of 117,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GULTU opened at $0.02 on Friday. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.0008 dividend. This is a boost from Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 2.82%.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust is a statutory trust, which holds overriding royalty interests in future production from each of McMoRan’s Inboard Lower Tertiary/Cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana. The company was founded on December 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

