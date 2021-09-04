Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $399.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $364.00 to $399.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.35.

COST stock opened at $462.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $429.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.19. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $463.60. The stock has a market cap of $204.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 831 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

