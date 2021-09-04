Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $131.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

Get Exponent alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $116.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.76. Exponent has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $118.68.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. On average, analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $796,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 55.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 8.1% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 120,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,717,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Exponent by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Exponent during the first quarter worth about $1,093,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exponent during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exponent (EXPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.