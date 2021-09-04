BOX (NYSE:BOX) and Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Critical Comparison

BOX (NYSE:BOX) and Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get BOX alerts:

78.9% of BOX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Clear Secure shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of BOX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BOX and Clear Secure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOX $770.77 million 5.50 -$43.43 million ($0.26) -100.15 Clear Secure N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Clear Secure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BOX.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BOX and Clear Secure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOX 1 1 5 0 2.57 Clear Secure 0 4 2 0 2.33

BOX currently has a consensus target price of $24.33, indicating a potential downside of 6.55%. Clear Secure has a consensus target price of $48.83, indicating a potential upside of 2.03%. Given Clear Secure’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clear Secure is more favorable than BOX.

Profitability

This table compares BOX and Clear Secure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOX -4.13% -21.15% -2.13% Clear Secure N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BOX beats Clear Secure on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BOX

Box, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations. The company was founded by Aaron Levie, Dylan Smith, Jeff Queisser and Sam Ghods in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking; and robust, secure, and scalable back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable and fast experiences through entry lanes in airport security checkpoints across the nation, as well as a broader network; CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device; and CLEAR Pass for CBP Mobile Passport Control, a mobile app that enables digital submission of U.S. Customs and Border Protection forms and U.S. entry through the mobile passport control lane. Clear Secure, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.