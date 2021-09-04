Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

LUMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ:LUMO opened at $11.35 on Friday. Lumos Pharma has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 3,370.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumos Pharma news, Director Kevin M. Lalande acquired 31,000 shares of Lumos Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $246,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande purchased 4,589 shares of Lumos Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $49,882.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 197,444 shares of company stock worth $1,746,428. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 7.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 23,607 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lumos Pharma by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in Lumos Pharma by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 376,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Lumos Pharma by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

