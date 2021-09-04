The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) vs. F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Critical Analysis

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) and F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

The First of Long Island has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F.N.B. has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

57.0% of The First of Long Island shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of F.N.B. shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of The First of Long Island shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of F.N.B. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

The First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. The First of Long Island pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. F.N.B. pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The First of Long Island has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years and F.N.B. has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for The First of Long Island and F.N.B., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The First of Long Island 0 0 2 0 3.00 F.N.B. 0 2 3 0 2.60

The First of Long Island presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.34%. F.N.B. has a consensus target price of $12.82, suggesting a potential upside of 12.98%. Given F.N.B.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe F.N.B. is more favorable than The First of Long Island.

Profitability

This table compares The First of Long Island and F.N.B.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First of Long Island 31.54% 10.79% 1.07% F.N.B. 25.73% 7.76% 1.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The First of Long Island and F.N.B.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The First of Long Island $145.30 million 3.36 $41.20 million $1.80 11.44 F.N.B. $1.42 billion 2.55 $286.00 million $0.96 11.82

F.N.B. has higher revenue and earnings than The First of Long Island. The First of Long Island is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than F.N.B., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The First of Long Island beats F.N.B. on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services. The Wealth Management segment delivers wealth management services to individuals, corporations and retirement funds, as well as existing customers of community banking. The Insurance segment is a full-service insurance brokerage agency offering lines of commercial and personal insurance through major carriers. The Other segment offers mezzanine financing options for small to medium-sized businesses that need financial assistance beyond the parameters of typical commercial bank lending products. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

