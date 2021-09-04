EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EOG Resources has an attractive growth profile, a huge inventory of drilling opportunities, upper quartile returns and a disciplined management team. The company has significant acreages in oil shale plays like Permian, Bakken and Eagle Ford. The company has estimated roughly 11,500 net undrilled premium locations, which has brightened the production outlook. Notably, the company’s balance sheet is significantly less levered. In fact, its debt-to-capitalization ratio has consistently been lower than the industry over the past five years. However, the rising expenses are hurting the upstream energy player’s bottom-line. Also, weak fuel demand is expected to plague the company as a rising number of infections are spreading across countries. This can further hamper the company’s profitability. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist cut EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Siebert Williams Shank raised EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised EOG Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.10.

NYSE:EOG opened at $67.99 on Tuesday. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.34 and a 200-day moving average of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $835,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $957,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

