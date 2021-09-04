Summit Insights Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $325.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective hoisted by Summit Insights from $275.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Summit Insights currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $278.23 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $115.25 and a 12-month high of $289.24. The stock has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of -386.43 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.88 and a 200-day moving average of $226.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $1,728,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,834 shares of company stock valued at $71,949,528 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

