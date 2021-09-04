Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Comstock Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s oil and natural gas reserve base is entirely concentrated in the Gulf of Mexico, Southeast Texas and East Texas/North Louisiana regions. “

Separately, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.67.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $7.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. Analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 218,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 8.5% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 566,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 44,331 shares in the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

