BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of BKCC stock opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $4.47.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 59.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 390,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth $261,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth $204,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 114.3% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 190,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 101,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 76.9% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,233,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,184,000 after buying an additional 1,840,002 shares during the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

