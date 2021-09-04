GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) & Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Financial Comparison

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) and Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Enviro Technologies U.S., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 2 0 0 2.00 Enviro Technologies U.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.44%. Given GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Enviro Technologies U.S..

Risk & Volatility

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enviro Technologies U.S. has a beta of 2.63, meaning that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Enviro Technologies U.S.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.29 billion 1.53 $110.61 million $1.18 38.09 Enviro Technologies U.S. $80,000.00 5.10 -$1.03 million N/A N/A

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Enviro Technologies U.S..

Profitability

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Enviro Technologies U.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 3.45% 9.38% 3.33% Enviro Technologies U.S. -760.50% N/A -100.33%

Summary

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft beats Enviro Technologies U.S. on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies. The company provides separators, decanters, valves, homogenizers, valves, pumps, and process related components and machineries; and process solutions for dairy, food, beverage, chemical, and other industries. It also offers solutions for food processing and pharmaceutical industries, which includes marinating, processing of meat, poultry, seafood, vegan products, pasta and confectionery, baking, slicing, packaging, frozen food processing, granulators, and tablet presses. In addition, the company provides integrated customer solutions for milk production and livestock farming, such as automatic milking, feeding systems, conventional milking solutions, manure handling, and digital herd management tools; and sustainable energy solutions in the field of industrial refrigeration and heating. It has a strategic partnership with SAP SE. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

About Enviro Technologies U.S.

Enviro Technologies US, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

