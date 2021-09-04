Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $220.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Summit Insights cut shares of Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.69.

Synaptics stock opened at $189.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 90.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $74.47 and a twelve month high of $191.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.56 and a 200-day moving average of $143.77.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $1,014,130.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $127,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,687 shares of company stock worth $2,114,338 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Synaptics by 23.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,008,000 after acquiring an additional 348,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Synaptics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,184,000 after acquiring an additional 19,680 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $86,919,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its position in Synaptics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 487,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,076,000 after acquiring an additional 27,294 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

