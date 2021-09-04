Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Affimed N.V is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of AFM13, AFM24, AFM26, AFM11 and AMV564 which are in clinical stage. Affimed N.V, formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V., is based in Heidelberg, Germany. “

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78. Affimed has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market cap of $657.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 2.68.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 88.48%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 61,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 11,852 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

