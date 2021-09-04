NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) vs. Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Head to Head Review

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) and Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

This table compares NeoGenomics and Seer’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoGenomics $444.45 million 14.21 $4.17 million $0.07 733.71 Seer $660,000.00 4,075.52 -$152.41 million ($2.48) -17.65

NeoGenomics has higher revenue and earnings than Seer. Seer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeoGenomics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NeoGenomics and Seer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoGenomics 14.68% 0.84% 0.53% Seer N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NeoGenomics and Seer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoGenomics 0 1 8 0 2.89 Seer 0 2 2 0 2.50

NeoGenomics presently has a consensus price target of $52.28, suggesting a potential upside of 1.79%. Seer has a consensus price target of $64.67, suggesting a potential upside of 47.74%. Given Seer’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Seer is more favorable than NeoGenomics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.8% of NeoGenomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Seer shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of NeoGenomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NeoGenomics beats Seer on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups. The Pharma Services segment focuses on supporting pharmaceutical firms in drug development programs by supporting various clinical trials. The company was founded by Michael T. Dent on October 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc., a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome. It intends to sell its products for research purposes, which cover academic institutions, life sciences, and research laboratories, as well as biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for non-diagnostic and non-clinical purposes. Seer, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Discovery Life Sciences, LLC. The company was formerly known as Seer Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Seer, Inc. in July 2018. Seer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.