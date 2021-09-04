Robert W. Baird Reiterates Buy Rating for AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $120.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.33.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $103.86 on Thursday. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $143.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.18 and a 200 day moving average of $108.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 108.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.96 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $781,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,638.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $655,996.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,549.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,500 shares of company stock worth $9,416,524. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,221,000 after buying an additional 140,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,765,000 after buying an additional 76,635 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,079,000 after buying an additional 154,013 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 554,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,340,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 443,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,422,000 after buying an additional 68,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.