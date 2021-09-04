Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Anixa Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIX opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $162.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.41. Anixa Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $8.09.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 935,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 64,000 shares of company stock worth $270,670 in the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIX. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 35.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

