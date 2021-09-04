Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMBA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a sell rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $137.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.39 and a beta of 1.37. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $46.99 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.20.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,614 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,347,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,977,000 after purchasing an additional 136,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,182,000 after purchasing an additional 356,345 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,655,000 after purchasing an additional 76,262 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 677.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,758,000 after purchasing an additional 622,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after acquiring an additional 263,299 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

