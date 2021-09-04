Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Gap Down to $333.82

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $333.82, but opened at $308.50. Veeva Systems shares last traded at $311.65, with a volume of 15,001 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.11.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.90. The company has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $678,283.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,412. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 283.0% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 32,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 49.8% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,878,000 after buying an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,508,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

