Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRBZF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of PRBZF opened at $105.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.42. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of $72.04 and a 1-year high of $105.80.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

