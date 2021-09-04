UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush cut shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other UWM news, Director Robert Verdun bought 25,000 shares of UWM stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,411,000 after buying an additional 3,450,072 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter worth about $18,572,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter worth about $10,607,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 316.1% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 793,621 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UWM stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13. UWM has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that UWM will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

